This flow chart from 2007 shows one of the plans Lansing has had for an eventual Department of Public Works. Town attorney Guy Krogh says there have been at least three such plans over the years. The positions shown would report to a Head of DPW.

v14i27

In anticipation of Steve Colt's pending retirement from the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department at the end of this month, Town Board members discussed changes Monday to the department structure that could lead to a new Department of Public Works (DPW). The new structure would create a DPW that would become an umbrella department that would manage water, sewer, highway, parks, and building and grounds maintenance. Officials noted that cross-training employees from existing departments has been a first step in what would eventually be a single consolidated department."That consolidation has already started to happen," said Town Attorney Guy Krogh. "Working in cross-purposes, having people being cross-trained, and sharing services across departments has always been part of this town's avenue of success. There have been three prior plans for DPWs. They've all been loosely sketched. Pretty much all of them foresaw consolidating all of the public works into a Public Works Department. You create a DPW by local law. It has an organizational structure that would consolidate multiple disparate functions into a single department. For it's size Lansing is probably one of the few municipalities in this area that doesn't have one."Recreation Supervisor Patrick Tyrell obtained his Class B license so he can plow snow when needed, if his primary responsibilities in the Recreation Department allow him to. Tyrrell is working on implementing online recreation program registrations that should eventually take some of the load off of the Rec Department staff during its busiest times. He has also been instrumental in managing the Town's computer and network operations. Owen Davis, who also works in the Recreation Department, just got his Class B license.In that vein, the Highway Department has a long history of helping with town projects that are outside the strict scope of a highway department, such as the three-year rebuilding of the town marina, work on Salt Point and Lansing Center Trail, laying the concrete slab for the North Log Cabin and footers for the cabin's informational kiosk, among many other projects.Krogh said that most municipalities form a DPW for ease of administration and overall cost savings, and this cross-training fits well in that model. Lansing Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said that in the short term Tyrrell will lead the Parks and Recreation Department while a needs assessment is conducted. LaVigne surmised that a Recreation Director would lead a separate department while managing the parks would fall under the umbrella of the DPW."Long term a DPW is the goal," LaVigne said. "Short term, Patrick will be in charge. He has the online (recreation program) registrations coming on board, that will take some time, and also reduce some of the work load. If Maureen wants to stay we'll widen her responsibilities. We'll need a person as program director. We'll do a need assessment, and see what Patrick says. He is the heir-apparent to some of these responsibilities, so we'll see. So now is the time to take a serious look at what that department needs."LaVigne noted that with changes to the way the Cayuga Heights Sewer treatment Plant charges for services and the new town sewer district that was officially created last month, sewer meter maintenance is going to become more and more important, as the meters determine how much of limited treatment capacity is used as well as what is owed for treatment and transportation through the Village of Lansing's sewer. He said it might also be a shared position by multiple municipalities.Krogh said the Town Board determines a DPW's structure, and recommended creating job descriptions that may be needed in the future, in addition to those that are needed now."You build the structure and then you start filling the positions as you organically grow into it," he said. "You might have positions that may never be filled. We may not need a full time Water Operator Class 2 for five or ten more years, but if the position is there and you anticipate that it will, at some point, be created when the need arises, you go. Most of them start our with a highway superintendent or a town engineer that is Head of DPW, or they share that position. I've seen every structure imaginable."LaVigne said that Colt's departure provides an opportunity to consider a reorganization without disrupting current services."Now that Steve is moving on, it's time to take a serious look at where we want to go with this," LaVigne said. "In the meantime you maintain continuity and move forward in a methodical way and find out where you want to go with this. The goal is to eventually have a Department of Public Works. We have more water lines, we have more sewer lines. We'll have those discussions in the future. I'm planting the seeds now."