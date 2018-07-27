Ludlowville Falls was particularly spectacular this week after heavy rains swept New York State.

DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.

Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.

As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.

Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.

Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.

If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may be flooded.

Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency water-proofing

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued an update Wednesday on heavy rain that has impacted the state since Saturday, swelling small streams and rivers and causing minor flooding issues in flood prone urban and low lying areas. The greatest impact has been in the Southern Tier, Southern Mohawk Valley, the Catskills in the Mid-Hudson Valley Region, and south of Albany in the Capital Region where a flash flood watch is in effect through tonight. Three to 9 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the warned areas since Saturday night. At the Governor's direction, 800 filled sandbags from the state's regional stockpiles have been deployed to the Town of Nichols in Tioga County with officials from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and regional Office of Emergency Management, Department of Transportation, and Department of Environmental Conservation personnel onsite to monitor and assist impacted localities with flooding issues that may arise."We continue to monitor the heavy rain that has battered communities across New York and have deployed sandbags and personnel to impacted areas in the Southern Tier to prepare for possible flooding," Cuomo said. "We are ready to provide resources to help ensure New Yorkers are fully prepared and ready to respond if conditions worsen."The wet and unsettled weather pattern will persist through tonight bringing thunderstorms with very heavy downpours, and in some areas, an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. The potential continues for river flooding along the upper reaches of the Neversink River in the Mid-Hudson Region and for flood prone small streams and watersheds, especially in the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson Valley and Mohawk Valley Regions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday as a cold front passes through the state. For a complete listing of weather watches and warnings, visit the National Weather Service website.The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is in constant communication with emergency managers throughout the affected regions. Personnel is on the ground in the Southern Tier assisting with any potential flooding issues. Currently, the State's ten regional stockpiles are stocked with essential emergency assets including 725 generators, 208 light towers, 1,272 pumps of various sizes, over 1.8 million sandbags, 17 sandbaggers, over 78,000 ready to eat meals, over 426,000 bottles and cans of water, 9,650 cots, over 12,000 blankets, 13,613 pillows, over 900 traffic barriers and over 6,700 feet of Aquadam temporary dam system.In preparation for anticipated flooding, the Department of Environmental Conservation has prepared flood control assets for immediate deployment as needed. DEC is monitoring wastewater treatment plants in the area and inspecting flood control projects to ensure operational readiness. DEC Regional Directors are in close communication with municipal officials monitoring flood gauges, and DEC's Division of Water 'flood hub' is actively monitoring the area. In addition, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers are on alert with six boats ready to deploy, and DEC Forest Rangers have two swiftwater teams with airboats and whitewater rafts, and two motorized boats for flat, open water, ready for deployment.The State Department of Transportation has hauled 800 sandbags to Tioga County in anticipation of potential flooding. Staff continue to monitor state assets including bridges and culverts throughout the region.If traveling during heavy rain, please drive with care and keep these safety tips in mind:Prepare for flooding and severe weatherHave disaster supplies on hand, including: