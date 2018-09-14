Any: EDs reported: 39 of 39 100.00% Ballots: 10,634 Undervotes: 1,216 Overvotes: 2 Double Votes: 0 Ken Lansing (DEM) 3,599 38.22% Derek Osborne (DEM) 5,730 60.85% Write-in 87 0.92% Total 9,416 100.00%

Former Undersheriff Derek Osborne won yesterday's Democratic primary election with unofficial results putting him 2131 votes ahead of incumbent Sheriff Ken Lansing. Lansing on the Independence Party line, will face off against Osborne again in November's general election. Josh Brokaw will also be on the ballot on the Truthsayers line.