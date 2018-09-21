v14i36

Lansing Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne gave a brief update on a controversy involving the Lansing Rod & Gun Club Wednesday. The club had submitted and then withdrawn a plan to move shooting ranges to a different area on club property to comply with a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) consent order to protect the environment and Salmon Creek from lead contamination. LaVigne reported that after being invited to inspect the site that the club commenced clearing in late August, Code/Fire Enforcement Officer & Building Inspector Lynn Day issued a Stop Work Order."The stop order was put in place because the gun club allowed Lynn to go on their property and roll the area," LaVigne reported. "He has a roller which measures exactly how big this area is. It was over one acre of disturbance, which triggered a stop order. That means nothing happens until they come up with their Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP). My understanding is they're working on it now. We'll move forward when they have their SWPPP and we'll see where that goes."LaVigne said he would only comment on facts, and warned that town officials should not express their personal opinions. he said that it is his understanding that the club is currently working on a SWPPP, and clearing could only begin again when an acceptable plan had been submitted."Once we find out what that plan is and it is implemented, then we will move forward with further discussion," he said."We don't know what the plan is," Town Attorney Guy Krogh advised the Town Board. "It's possible that something could come before the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) or the Planning Board or this board. If you don't stay neutral, if you make statements, if you get involved you will end up being recused either by wise action, by consulting an ethics board, or by a court. One way or the other you harm what the position of the Town is. So I encourage everyone to let the process flow, and speak as a group, as a unit, as a municipality to EPA and DEC."LaVigne said that after a discussion of possible lead pollution testing at a Town Board working meeting earlier this month he is arranging for water testing. As a Bolton Point (Southern Cayuga Lake Intermunicipal Water Commission) Commissioner he has requested that the municipal water system test their water, which is pumped from Cayuga Lake south of the club's Ludlowville location. He said he is also working on getting water in the hamlet of Ludlowville, as well as Ludlowville falls tested."I've asked them to test the water for lead, not from our own testing group, but from a credible industry that comes in and does that," he said. "I would also like to use that same company to test for lead at Ludlowville Falls and also the water in Ludlowville. That is something the Town can do now, to see what the levels are there and to see if our citizens are in danger."LaVigne said the water commission has agreed to test their water, and he wants the same third party testing professionals to test water at Ludlowville. Councilman Joe Wetmore suggested that testing of sediment be conducted as lead would more likely show up there than in the Salmon Creek water at this point.Steven Smith, who has been outspoken in his opposition to possible lead poisoning, urged the Board to act on the issue. He showed the Board a map illustrating that the gun club is relatively close to Cayuga Lake. He said that the Board would find support for pursuing lead poison mitigation, referencing a petition that has over 100 signatures objecting to gun club practices."If you're concerned whether there's support out there, I think it's there," Smith said.But LaVigne said that the Town is doing what it can do based on known facts at this time."That's what we can do as a town for right now," he said. "Talking about the rest is pure speculation. I don't know what their plan is officially, if they do have a plan. I don't know what that conversation was with EPA. I would not speculate. As soon as we can share accurate information we'll put it on the Web site."