Lansing Superintendent of Schools Chris Pettograsso updated the Board of Education Wednesday on measures being taken to address bullying, and social and emotional learning (SEL) initiatives. Pettograsso said the issue has been under review, even before parent Beth Hogan Callister told the board two weeks ago that existing anti-bullying measures in the Lansing schools are ineffective. Pettograsso and School Board President Christine Iacobucci had met with Callister earlier Wednesday, to listen and fill her in on measures being taken.
"I'd like to thank Beth for coming and spending the time today with Dr. Iacobucci and I," Pettograsso said. "It's nice to see the community and families coming together to find solutions. The clear message is that this is not a school issue. This is not a family issue. This is a community issue for which we have to come together to address it in all facets."
Callister was somewhat mollified after that meeting, but she said that she intends to hold a public forum, and is soliciting ideas for how that could take shape from community members. She said it would be difficult, noting that for legal reasons school employees and board members can not attend. She said that one idea would be to have the meeting conducted by community dispute and resolution professionals.
But she also advised community members with bullying issues to use the school district Tip Line form on the district Web site to report incidents of bullying either anonymously or not. She also recommended meeting with Pettograsso about such incidents and issues.
"My suggestion to all who have concerns or issues is to talk to Ms. Pettograsso," she said. "She wants to hear your voices and stories. There is also a tip line on the school's Home Web page to call that goes directly to her and can be done anonymously or your name can be given."
While Callister said that new measures being considered or implemented would help, that the Class of 2018 still needs support, especially after the suicide last August of classmate Will Czymmek.
"Certainly these programs you are proposing and implementing are a good thing, but it seems something should be done for the class of 2018," she said. "Obviously those students are out of the school system now. There are many options, but perhaps a letter of kindness expressing a heartfelt message could be a start. it is clear that past approaches have not been effective. Programs didn't do anything for them. There are a few kids from the class of 2018 that had to move home from college after Will's death. Our class particularly dealt with so much loss over the years."
Pettograsso said she would consider the suggestion. She reported that she had just attended a New York State Superintendents Council meeting at which a large percentage of the conversation was about SEL. She noted that New York State has come out with new SEL benchmarks, and that Lansing is already implementing them in 7-12 health classes.
She also reported on a series of planned surveys planned for mid-October to gauge SEL in Lansing, and a wider 'Communities That Care' survey at the end of October that will provide data on SEL, alcohol and drug use as well.
"We are reaching out to every facet," Pettograsso said. "We're working with freshman level advisors and learning about college freshmen across the country that have the least amount of resiliency ever when they leave home and go to collage. We're working with our mental health providers locally and in our county. It's much bigger than any one person can handle, so it has to be a community effort. We're working with law enforcement as well. I really appreciate your words and I am looking forward to moving forward together for our students."
She said another remedy is the hiring on September 13th of Patrick Hornbrook as Dean of Students.
"He comes from a much larger school district in California and has brought some great ideas already," she said, and then added, "Just today we started to implement a student-athlete advisory group for captains. There is training and conversation around that and students can also bring concerns, because athletics seems to be an area of concern."
She said that mental health is a huge concern, not just in Lansing, but for Tompkins County, New York State, and nation-wide, adding that addressing it is an urgent concern during a 'delicate fragile time' for students.
According to a report by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, some state schools are not addressing bullying. An audit had found that school officials at most of the schools his auditors visited were not even aware of Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) record retention requirements, and some officials had said they purge DASA records sooner than DASA allows. An earlier audit had found similar results in New York City schools.
At the August 27th Board of Education meeting Pettograsso outlined DASA requirements and steps the Lansing district has taken to implement them. Callister recommended that concerned parents view the video of that meeting, saying it demonstrates that mental health issues are clearly being addressed in the Lansing schools. She concluded her remarks with advice for parents:
"Talk to your children," she said. "Listen to what they are saying. The school has open ears and is there to listen. Make an appointment with Ms.Pettograsso. Use the tip line, stay aware, and be concerned."
