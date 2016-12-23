A strong team effort powers the Finger Lakes Regional Central Outlaw Squirts to Gold. With eleven players getting in the points column and a shutout game by the goalie the Squirts were able to bring home the gold in the Miracle Holiday Classic held in Lake Placid, Dec 16-18th. The team played on all three sheets of ice at the Olympic Center; the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, the 1932 Jack Shea Arena and the USA Rink.
The first game against Essex Sting out of Vermont saw nine different skaters score and 16 assists handed out; the team was led by S. Falbo, B. Coffin, L. O'Connor and C. Hollister with 4 points each. N. Oplinger had the shutout in goal for a 12-0 win to start off the tournament. The second game versus Sara-Placid was much of the same with an 8-1 win for the Outlaws; the team was led by S. Falbo and A. Nielsen with 3 points each.
The third game versus Saratoga Blue Knights (team 1) was the pivotal game, both teams were undefeated and the winner moved onto the Championship game. The Blue Knights jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead and at the end of the first period the Blue Knights were up 1-0. The Outlaws responded with a hard fought goal by D. Sciarabba to start the second period and get momentum moving in the Outlaws direction. B. Coffin then put in two more and A. Nielsen put in an empty netter to seal the deal. Onto the Championship Game!
The Outlaws were fired up for the Championship game versus the Saratoga Blue Knight (team 2) and were not going to let anything stand in their way of Gold; the end result, a 10-1 win and returning home with Gold and a Championship banner to hang from the rafters! D. Sciarabba started the game off with a goal within the first 30 seconds and finished with 3 goals. The team was led by D. Sciarabba, B. Coffin and A. Nielsen along with solid goalie play from N. Oplinger. The defense which allowed only 3 goals all tournament was anchored by D. Jump, L. Enns, D. Martyniuk and A. Nielsen.
Coaching the team to the big win was Head Coach Jay Sciarabba and Assistant Coaches Brad Jump and Jim Nielsen. Congratulations to all their hard work and effort go out to N. Oplinger, A. Mekos, S. Falbo, D. Sciarabba, C. Hollister, G. Corso, L. O'Connor, D. Jump, B. Coffin, F. O'Brien, D. Martyniuk, L. Enns, B. Carlisle, S. Lynch and A. Nielsen.
