The Lansing boys varsity basketball team picked up two home victories over the last week, with wins against Whitney Point on Dec 13, and Dryden on Dec 20.
Against Whitney Point (WP), the team got off to a quick start with two points off the tip off, but struggled to convert plenty of good looks into points in the first frame, ending that quarter tied at 8. The Bobcats started the second quarter in a zone defense, resulting in WP's shooting going cold. Lansing foul trouble kept the contest close though, ending with a 17-16 Lansing advantage at the half.
Some clutch shooting by Zach Walker and strong defensive pressure helped Lansing go on a 8-2 run to start the third quarter. Trading 3-pointers on both ends of the court left Lansing leading 33-26 at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter saw some more aggressive play by WP, bringing them within four points with a little over 2:30 to go in the game. The Lansing squad prevailed however, with excellent ball movement, critical defensive stops, and strong post play by Karsten Zuidema, resulting in a 44-36 victory.
Against Dryden, Eric Eastman started the scoring with another quick two off the opening tip off. Lansing again utilized their defense to disrupt the opponent, building an 11-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game. The first quarter ended with Lansing leading 18-8. Zuidema wasn't as challenged in the post as he was against WP, and Eastman pulled down several important rebounds, helping Lansing build their lead to 36-18 at the half.
The third started with two quick Dryden buckets, but Zuidema answered on the other end with four points of his own. Dryden was able to take back a few points with impressive outside shooting, but still trailed 51-38 after 3 quarters.
A fourth foul on Dryden's best rebounder allowed Lansing to dominate the boards in the 4th quarter. Balanced scoring by the Lansing squad (Eastman – 16, Zuidema – 14, Luke Winslow – 13, Zack Walker – 9, Tanner Winslow – 8) resulted in a Lansing win, 68-54.
Lansing currently holds a 3-1 record and travels to Watkins Glen for a tournament on Dec 29.
v12i48