The Lansing boys varsity basketball team displayed some 'extreme' performances at the Watkins Glen Holiday Tournament on December 29th and 30th. In the first game on Thursday against Watkins Glen, they produced a win in spite of a lackluster offensive showing, and in the championship game against Trumansburg, an excellent defensive performance resulted in a loss to a tough opponent.
Against Watkins Glen, neither team could seem to get the scoring started, with the score 3-0 Lansing mid-way through the first quarter. The Lansing squad went cold for the back half of that quarter, ending with the Senecas up 10-4. The 2nd quarter had even scoring, although sparse, with Watkins still in the lead 16-10 at halftime.
Both teams continued their flat offense in the 3rd quarter, with more turnovers than either coach probably cared to see. The Bobcats were able to reduce the deficit slightly though, with that frame ending with the Senecas leading 22-19. The 4th quarter showed more of an offensive spark, with Tanner Winslow hitting an early 3 pointer, and Eric Eastman making a nice layup to give Lansing their first lead of the game part way through the quarter. The contest ended with Lansing winning 27-25.
The JV squad won handily against the Watkins Glen team, 50-37. The championship game against Trumansburg required a strong Lansing defensive presence to keep the Blue Raiders scorers in check. Joe Miller-Labar, Luke Winslow, and Eastman took turns keeping intense pressure on Trumansburg's best player, with Karsten Zuidema providing a strong post presence.
The first quarter saw plenty of offense compared to the night before, with Lansing in the lead at the end of that frame 13-12. The Bobcats showed a very balanced attack, with fewer errors than the previous night, possibly surprising their opponent.
The Blue Raiders started the 2nd quarter with 5 unanswered points, but with lots of pressure on the ball, and some clutch rebounding, the Lansing squad was able to build their lead to 25-22 at the half.
The Trumansburg team turned the tide in the 3rd quarter, resulting in a Raiders lead of 38-30 with only 1:30 left in the quarter. However, some critical Bobcat scoring cut the Trumansburg lead to 38-36 by the end of the frame.
A seemingly lopsided foul count in the 2nd half (13 against Lansing and 2 against Trumansburg) kept the Bobcats back on their heels a bit. As late as 2:00 left in the contest, the game was still well within reach for Lansing, but Trumansburg prevailed in the end, 52-47.
The Bobcat JV squad came up short against Spencer - Van Etten in their championship game as well.
v13i1