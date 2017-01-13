Wednesday January 11, 2017 at Valley Bowling Center in Waverly, Lansing's Senior Cole Quigley threw his and the IAC first perfect game of the season. Quigley had scores of 300, 246, 202 - 748 series. Quigley`s 300 game is now the top score in the IAC.
Meanwhile on the same pair, his teammate High School Junior Brandon Drake throws the second highest score in the IAC with his 290 game. Drake had scores of 183, 252, 290 - 725 series.
Other high scores shot by the boys team were Tylor Newton (178), Jerry Howser (177) and 7th grader Parker Ouellette (145). Waverly's top scorers were Nick Briggs (249 - 681 series) and Tim Woodcock (234 - 694 series).
IAC Championships will be held February 4, 2017 at Valley Bowling Center, Waverly - 1pm.
v13i2
