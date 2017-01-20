The Lansing Bobcat boys varsity basketball team turned things around with 3 wins in less than a week, with victories against Groton on January 12th, Southern Cayuga on the 13th, and T.A. Edison on the 17th.
Against Groton, the Bobcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on their home court, and the Indians were never able to completely recover from that early deficit.
Zack Walker led all scorers with 24 points, and Karsten Zuidema added 8 points. Lansing was 8 for 11 from the foul line in the 2nd half, helping to keep the Groton team at bay. Groton had been ranked 9th in NY's Class C, but the final score had Lansing in front 45-33.
The Bobcat JV squad won their contest by a score of 58-29.
Lansing traveled to Southern Cayuga the following night to face the Chiefs. The Bobcats seemed somewhat uncomfortable with the SC defensive pressure, resulting in some early turnovers that kept the contest closer than it maybe could have been. Lansing maintained a lead through the first half of the game, although a big third quarter by the Chiefs got them back in the game. With 6:30 left in the final quarter, the Chiefs went up by a point, but a strong finish by the Bobcats allowed them to prevail 54-44.
The Lansing team was quite balanced from a scoring standpoint, with Walker contributing 17 points, Zuidema adding 13 more, and four players (Eric Eastman, Tanner Winslow, Jesse Richardson, and Luke Winslow) putting up 6 points each. Zuidema had at least 7 rebounds in the contest.
The JV Bobcats also put up a win, outscoring their opponent 53-39. Tuesday had the Bobcats traveling to T.A. Edison to face the Spartans. Zuidema and Tanner Winslow quickly started the scoring for Lansing, but two 3 pointers by the TAE squad put them in front. Lansing battled back, tying the game with just under two minutes to go in the 2nd quarter, then gaining a 4 point lead by halftime.
Clutch shooting by Tanner Winslow, Richardson, Walker, and Luke Winslow helped provide 20 points of Lansing offense in the 3rd, resulting in an 11 point lead going into the final frame. In that last quarter, both teams basically traded buckets, with Lansing gathering the win, 65-55.
The Bobcat scoring was led by Tanner Winslow and Walker, with 19 points each. Eastman, Luke Winslow, and Zuidema all added 8 points. As a team, the Bobcats were 10 for 11 from the charity stripe.
The Bobcat JV team had an off-night, losing by a score of 50-31.
The Bobcats face Marathon at home on Friday Jan 20th.
