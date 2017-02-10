The Lansing Bobcat boys varsity basketball team has had a mixed bag of results over the last few weeks, with three wins, followed by two losses.
Against Marathon on January 20th, the Bobcats started a little slow, but used some improved free throw shooting and strong rebounding to win the 'White Out Game', 49-37, on Lansing's court. Zack Walker led all scorers with 26 points, with Eric Eastman and Tanner Winslow adding 8 points each. The JV Bobcats prevailed as well, 46-32.
Lansing traveled to Whitney Point the following Friday night to face the Eagles. The Bobcats again started slow, but slowly chipped away at a first quarter Whitney Point lead to earn the victory 56-48. The game got a little rough in the back half of the game, with one Eagle player being ejected. Walker contributed 25 points, and Eastman put up 15 of his own. They both had strong games on the boards as well, pulling down at least a dozen between them.
The JV Bobcats also gained a win, outscoring their opponent 52-44. On Tuesday January 31st, the Bobcats visited Dryden to face the Lions. Dryden led through most of the game, but some strong defense by Joey Miller-Labar (4 steals in the 2nd half) and a strong 4th quarter of scoring (18 points total) allowed Lansing to pull ahead at the end. Tanner Winslow led all Bobcat scorers with 17 points, Eastman had 14, and Walker added 12. Mason Boothe pulled down at least 5 rebounds off the bench. The JV Bobcats had a big win, with a 46-24 final score.
On February 3rd, the Bobcats 'hit a wall', with their second worse loss of the season, falling to the Trumansburg Blue Raiders, 63-43. The Lansing squad started strong in front of a packed Lansing gym, leading at the end of the 1st quarter, but then went flat, never scoring in the 2nd quarter until there was 58 seconds left in the half. The Raiders outscored the Bobcats in each of the last three quarters, resulting in a big Trumansburg win. Walker led the Lansing scoring with 12, Eastman put in 11, and Karsten Zuidema and Tanner Winslow each added 7.
The Bobcat JV team improved their record with another win, 49-24. On February 7th, The Union Spring Wolves visited Lansing, and left town with a 48-44 win over the Bobcats. The Bobcats never seemed to be in this one, with the Wolves leading throughout the game. The crowd was treated to a couple of 'end to end' plays by Eastman and Walker in the first half, and some improved scoring in the 2nd half, but it wasn't enough to overtake the fundamentally solid Union Springs team. Eastman led all Lansing scorers with 13, with Luke and Tanner Winslow chipping in 10 points each. The JV team had another good night, with a 60-45 triumph.
The Bobcats travel to Union Springs for their final regular season game on Thursday, February 9th.
v13i6