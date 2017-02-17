The Lansing Boys bowling team captured the Section IV Class C Division title at Midway Lanes in Vestal NY.
The boys were underdogs going into the Sectional Tournament, after the first game of action they were in second place, rolling a scratch score of 926. Only down 42 pins to MAC school champion Sidney. After the second game was bowled, Lansing dropped into fourth place, down 71 pins to their division rival Newark Valley, now the front runner of the tournament.
Bowling on a challenging pattern, 'The Middle Road', Lansing teammates knew it was still anyone's game as many teams started to struggle with the pattern. Lansing's third game was a respectable 859 for a three game series of 2640. This was enough to outdo second-place Newark Valley's 2591.
Medals won at the Sectional tournament: Cole Quigley (3rd place, 569 series). Bowling independent with the Lansing team is Dryden's Eddy Pietrasz (2nd place, 229 game). For the Lansing Girls, Abby Craig (2nd place, 188 game).
v13i7