The Lansing Varsity Indoor Track and Field Team had 3 athletes qualify for the State Meet at the state qualifier this past Saturday at Cornell's Barton Hall.
Senior Ashley Smith had an 8' PR in the weight throw with a distance of 41' 6" to place second overall and qualify for the state meet this coming Saturday at the Ocean Breeze facility on Staten Island. Junior Miya Kuramoto and Senior Emily Gallagher placed 1st and 2nd in the pole vault both with a height of 11' 6" to advance as well.
Kuramoto has a personal best of 12'0" this season and Gallagher has a personal best of 11'9" ranking them both in the top 4 in the state.
