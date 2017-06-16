The NYSPHSAA State Track and Field Championships were held at Union Endicott High School on June 9-10. Lansing sent eight athletes to compete against the best in the state.
Senior Emily Gallagher and junior Miya Kuramoto entered the competition ranked among the top seeds in the state, with Gallagher returning to the outdoor state meet as defending division 2 champion. Both athletes competed in pole vault and placed in the indoor state meet in March and had their eyes on top podium finishes at Union Endicott. In the end, the teammates were the only two left standing in the public school competition as they each cleared 12'3", Kuramoto doing so after a pole breaking during an earlier attempt. Gallagher then went on secure the overall pole vault championship title and set a new section IV and school record with a vault of 12'10". Gallagher won both the NYSPHSAA and Federation title with the vault. Kuramoto was second in NYSPHSAA Division 2 and third in Federation placing.
Also returning to the state meet for the third year in a row was senior Emma Dhimitri. While she only competed in the 400m hurdles for the last two years, Dhimitri was entered in the 100m hurdles and 4x400m relay for her final high school meet. Dhimitri earned a podium finish once again, finishing 6th in division two in the 400m hurdles. She also raced to a 9th place division two finish in the 100m hurdles.
Freshman Catie Eisenhut made her state championship debut this year and took home a medal for her efforts. Eisenhut ran to a new personal best and school record of 4:45.94 in the 1500m run, earning her a division two fifth place podium finish.
Eisenhut and Dhimitri joined with their teammates, freshman Catalina Zaloj and junior Mikaela Garcia, to compete in the 4x400m relay. (Sophomore Destiny Little and senior Sam Mauser were alternates.) Bettering their season best time, the team placed 13th in division two.
Click here for complete results from the championship meet.
v13i24