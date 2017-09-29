Lansing Football Ranked 16th In State After Shutting Out Dryden
by Glenna Miller
The Lansing Bobcats football team travelled to battle the Dryden Lions last Friday Night. Lansing needed a big night to bounce back from a tough loss to the #1 ranked Newark Valley squad, the week before. The Bobcats answered the call, as the shut-out the Lions, 19-0. The game was plagued with penalties for both squads, but Lansing was able to grind out a win to improve to 3-1 on the season. As of September 24th, Lansing is ranked 16th in State Class C football.
The defensive line was key for the contest, as Alex Powers, Griffen Nelson and Kyle Nickerson combined for 13 tackles. The backfield/secondary also helped the cause as Garrett Bell and Joe Miller-LaBar each had interceptions at critical junctures in the game. Additionally, Powers, Miller-LaBar, Cade Bennett, Brad Lehr, and Owen Allison had tackles for lost yardage which helped seal the shut-out.
Powers said on the win, "we are starting to figure out how to work together as a team, I think we just had the upper hand tonight."
The offensive line, did a tremendous job creating opportunities for Miller-LaBar who carried the ball 14 times for 182 yards and Luke Winslow who rushed for 85 yards on 9 carries for the night. Darryl Flemming also tallied 42 yards with 14 carries. Miller-LaBar and Winslow each had a rushing TD. Miller-LaBar also had a receiving TD from a scrambling, under pressure, Bell who threw 5-10 for 86 yards with 1 interception and 1 TD. Winslow had 2 receptions for 46 yards and Miller-LaBar had 3 receptions for 40 yards.
Lansing's next game is this Friday at home against a very tough, 25th ranked Spencer Van Etten/ Candor squad, followed by their last home contest on Friday, October 6th against Harpersville/Afton, which is Senior Night.
Lansing Hosts State Champs
by Steve Lehr
Lansing hosted the defending Class C State champions of Newark Valley on a warm Friday evening. The upper and lower parking lots were full for the contest. Newark Valley struck first and their ensuing successful onside kick recovery set an assertive tone for the game. Lansing Safety Garrett Bell broke up a 4th down pass attempt to halt a Cardinal drive in the first quarter. Bobcats’ Griffen Nelson, Harry Stark, Alex Powers and Kade Bennett provided defensive stops for Lansing but the quickness of Newark Valley RB Tyler Beebe found the end zone twice before the first half timed out. The Bobcats worked hard to establish a running game of Darryl Fleming and Luke Winslow but for the first time this season the backs had a difficult time escaping the second level of the opponents.
Lansing’s Joe Miller-Labar finally broke through for a 43 yard fourth quarter score. A Bell to Winslow pass capped the two point conversion. The final score was 43-8 and the Bobcats look to rebound against a local rival at Dryden this Friday 9/22 at 7pm.
Entering this fourth week of the season has the seven team Class C Division IV race very competitive. The overall 2-1 record of Lansing is tied with Oneonta, Watkins Glen/Odesssa Montour, SVE/Candor, and this week opponent Dryden. Newark Valley tops the Division with three wins.
Players have opportunities to keep up on their league action with a Saturday morning 1160espn radio show airing from 10-11 am. Local opportunities exist to watch high school or college level football games to continue to gain perspective and insight on the game.
v13i38