Excitement and celebration was in the air at a crowded Sobus Field at Lansing HS Friday night. The football Bobcats were hosting the Hornets of Harpursville/Afton. Lansing Small Fry football players, coaches, and cheerleaders of all ages lined the sideline to welcome the team onto the field. It was Senior recognition night for 15 players and the senior cheerleaders as well.
When game action unfolded it was Harpursville/Afton striking first with a 40 yard TD pass. The Hornets quarterback eluded the pass rush of Kade Bennett and Alex Powers to hit the deep middle pass. Down 7-0 the home team put on an all around scoring display for the second quarter. Senior Joe Miller-Labar scored on a six yard run through the heart of the defense and Garrett Bell knotted the score at seven with the PAT kick.
The very next possession Labar scampered 68 yards to the opponents four yard line. This set up a one yard QB sneak by Bell behind the blocks of Powers and Owen Allison. Up 14-7 Lansing's Luke Winslow forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that was recovered by his teammate Darryl Fleming. It was Winslow's opportunity to score next with a 3rd and 10 jet sweep right and a 25 yard touchdown. On one of the more exciting plays of the night the PAT kick attempt was bobbled by holder Griffen Nelson who in turn made a herculian effort to toss the ball backward to the K/QB Bell who calmy passed the ball to Winslow who took it the final 13 yards for the two point conversion. Not to be denied the Hornets scored before halftime to cut the Lansing lead to 22-14.
Despite being in Class D the Hornets have a slightly larger roster size and plenty of offensive weapons. Their opening drive of the second half consumed all but two minutes of the third quarter and resulted in a 13 yard run of their own for a touchdown. Lansing LB Fleming forced a fumble on the two point attempt preserving a narrow 22-20 Bobcat lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hornets mustered a fourth quarter drive that saw their RB Josh Wilson diving for a go ahead score inside the right pylon and a 26-22 lead. The Bobcats looked like they were going to make their own go ahead score late in the game but found themselves facing a 4th and 5 from the Hornets 14 yard line. Out of the shotgun formation Bell's pass attempt to a diving Winslow at the opponents five yard line sailed just incomplete. Lansing fell short by four points 26-22.
Coaches defensive stats had Nelson, Labar and Fleming leading in tackles . Offensively Miller-Labar had 16 carries for 147 yards; Fleming 13 x 56; Winslow 2 x 25; Bell 6 x 3 yards. Bell was 2 x 5 passing for 8 yards. Next up for Lansing is a key divisional game at Watkins Glen to take on Watkins Glen/Odessa on Saturday October 14th at 7 pm. Lansing currently holds a two game lead over this weeks opponent.
v13i40