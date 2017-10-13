Lansing's cross-country teams began the final leg of their season toward state competition with the IAC Divisional Meet at Groton's Stonehedges Country Club on Tuesday Oct. 10. The meet gathered all seven schools from Lansing's northern half of the IAC.
Lansing's varsity girls won their half of the meet on the strength of a 1st place finish by Mikaela Garcia (20:41). Emmaline Jackson (2nd, 21:26), Teresa Garcia (7th, 22:20), Leigh Miller (11th, 22:43), and Eden Jackson (12th, 22:55) also scored for the Bobcats, with Allison Keefe and Hana Thibault both recording 'pushes' (forcing other teams' top five finishers higher in the scoring). In the modified girls' race, Lansing's Kinsley Jacobs set a blistering pace on her way to a course record and a 1st place finish. Mydiah Boukar and Loveta Geesey finished 22nd and 24th, respectively, out of the field of 39 runners for the Bobcats.
The Bobcat varsity boys finished second in their race, just getting nudged out by Trumansburg. Lansing's Zoltan Csaki finished 6th out of 59 runners (17:50), with Liam Hulsebosch coming in close behind at 9th (18:28). Jack Thomas (18:57), Torsten Gartenberg (19:19), and Teddy Brenner (20:23) finished 12th/15th/24th respectively to round out the scoring for the Bobcats. David Pollack and Anders Axelson registered a 'push' for Lansing, while Ben Caveney and Dowain Geesey finished the race for the Bobcats.
In the modified boys' race, Lansing's Sam Bell brought home yet another 1st place finish on the season, while Caden Michalec (5th), Thomas Stallone (6th), and Charlie Miller (10th) rounded out the top 10. Seth Riley finished 12th, Parker Vooris 14th, and Zachary Hwang 24th out of the field of 36 racers.
After the race, Lansing head coach Becca Lovenheim noted that her Bobcats teams are running stronger when it counts: "I'm proud of how our athletes worked together with their teammates throughout the races, taking on the course not just as individuals but as contributing members of a larger goal. "It's exciting for our program to have three of our runners run to commanding leads in their races. We saw several new personal bests again, and every single modified athlete posted a significant personal best.
"We're really looking forward to this last month of racing."
Next up, Lansing XC heads to the regional Tully Invitational on Saturday.
v13i40