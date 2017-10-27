On Saturday the Lansing Bobcats began their run for a state championship against the Odessa-Montour Indians. The game was played at Ithaca College's Higgins Stadium due to a civil service exam occupying Lansing's home field for the day.
The Bobcats came out with an expectation to win and did just that. While it took a few minutes for Lansing to score, when that first goal came, it was sublime. Captain Josh Zajac tracked down a ball that was going over the end-line to keep it in play. He cut it back and drove in a cross with his left. Taylor Overton was at the near-post to flick the ball in with his head. Lansing went up 1-0 and never looked back.
More goals were to come by Nick Parkes, Erik Goehler and Jacob Williamson. By the twenty-five minute mark in the first half, the score was 5-0. From there on the Bobcats took their foot off the pedal and took that lead into half.
As the second half began, all of the Bobcat starters were out and the back-ups in. Although, this didn't mean the scoring was done. The final goal of the day came from junior George Taylor. He took the ball down the left side and hit a beautiful shot about 25 yards out from goal, over the keeper, and into the back corner.
The final score was 7-0 as Odessa never mounted much of an attack. Lansing's next opponent will be 2nd seeded Greene on Wednesday at 4:30pm, in Greene. The Spartans beat Unetego on Saturday night 3-2 to advance to the sectional semifinals. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN 1160 and streamed on their website for those unable to attend.
