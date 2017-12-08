The Lansing Bobcat boys varsity basketball team split their first two home games of the season last week, with a win against Union Springs on November 28th and a loss against Elmira Notre Dame on December 1st.
In their first contest of the week, both teams focused on perimeter shootings in the first quarter, with a 'drive and dump to the outside' approach. Both teams somewhat struggled with shooting accuracy, however, with Lansing going 0-7 to start. Luke Winslow scored the first points of the game and season with a driving lay-up between two defenders. The Bobcats finished the quarter down 7-12. In the 2nd frame, Lansing used tough defense to force several turnovers, narrowing their deficit to 15-20 at half time.
In the 3rd quarter, a Garrett Bell 3-pointer kicked off a quick 5-0 run to tie the game at 20. Lansing led by a couple points throughout most of the third, with US knotting it up at 28 to end that quarter. In the 4th, both teams went back and forth initially, but Lansing held a 31-28 lead with 4 minutes to go. Joe Miller-Labar hit a 3-pointer to build that lead, but US battled back to within 3. A late US turnover resulted in Langston Hopkins getting fouled on the ensuing layup. He was able to convert one of his free throws, resulting in a 39-35 Lansing win. Garrett Bell led all Lansing scorers with 11 points.
In their 2nd game, Lansing faced a talented END squad, who used swarming defense and strong outside shooting to keep our team on their heels. END built a solid 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, but Lansing kept with them in the 2nd, with END up 33-22 at half time.
In the 3rd frame, a 10-2 run by END seemed to put the game out of reach, as the Lansing scorers weren't allowed any open looks. The Bobcats ended that quarter down 53-31. More of the same defensive pressure by END resulted in a Crusader victory, 70-46. Garrett Bell again led the Lansing team with 13 points.
The Bobcats travel to Whitney Point for their next game on Tuesday, December 12th.
v13i47