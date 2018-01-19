The Lansing Bobcat boys varsity basketball had a successful week, with wins against the Southern Cayuga Chiefs on Friday, January 12th and against the Edison Spartans on Tuesday, January 16th.
In Friday’s game, Southern Cayuga controlled the tip off, and was able to put in the first points of the night with a 3 pointer. Lansing’s artillery was somewhat off the mark, with 3 minutes elapsing before Joe Miller-LaBar’s 3 pointer would crack the ice for the Bobcats. A steal and layup by Miller-LaBar would close the 1st quarter, with Lansing up by a score of 10-8. In the 2nd quarter, Ethan Burt put in the first Bobcat bucket with a 3 point shot and Langston Hopkins got in the scorebook with a nicely executed pick & roll to the hoop. The Chiefs stayed within striking distance however, and the first half would end with Lansing holding a 26-20 lead.
In the 3rd quarter, Griffin Nelson netted 6 of the team’s 13 points. That frame would end with the Bobcats clinging to the lead, 39-33. In the 4th quarter, Miller-LaBar sunk another 3 pointer to start the scoring. Lansing was able to boost their lead, and the game would end with a Bobcat win, 52-41.
Miller-LaBar led the Bobcat scoring with 11 points, with Nelson, Luke Winslow and Garrett Bell adding 10 points each.
The Lansing Bobcat JV squad lost their game by a score of 46-29.
On an icy Tuesday, the Edison Spartans faced the Bobcats in Lansing. Hopkins would start the night’s scoring with a 3 point bucket, and the team quickly built an 8-0 lead, bringing an Edison time out. The Spartan coach must have settled his team, because the first quarter would find them battling back to within 4 points by the end of the frame. The 2nd quarter would show further Spartan resilience, as they scored the first 4 points to tie it at 18. With almost 3 minutes gone in the quarter, Nelson would get the Bobcats going again, with one of his five 3 point buckets. Winslow added two nice drives to the hole, building the lead back to 25-18. Matt Rebera dropped a bank shot 3 to close out the half with a Lansing lead, 30-26.
In the 3rd quarter, Nelson would add another 3 to start the Bobcat scoring. Hopkins would score the next 6 points for Lansing, with two drives to the basket, and a short jumper. At the 4 minute mark, and now down by 10 points, the Spartans would call another time out to regroup. The 3rd would end with Lansing holding a more comfortable lead, 46-35. The 4th would start a bit ugly, with Hopkins and Miller-LaBar picking up their 4th fouls. The reserve players (Rebera, David Waldman, Trey McDonald, Burt, and Darryl Fleming) all contributed to the scoring, with the entire Bobcat team showing up in the books by the end of the night. The contest would end with a Lansing victory, 67-53.
Nelson had an outstanding night, sinking 22 points, with Hopkins adding 11 of his own.
The JV Bobcats gained a win as well, 57-28.
The Bobcats face the Olympians in Marathon on Friday January 19th.
