The Lansing Bobcat boys varsity basketball had another good week, with wins against the Marathon Olympians on Friday, January 19th and against the Trumansburg Blue Raiders on Monday, January 22nd.
In last Friday's game, Marathon took the tip off, and quickly put a layup in for the first points of the contest. Joe Miller-LaBar would open the Lansing scoring by sinking 2 from the charity stripe shortly after. Lansing's defensive pressure yielded a couple steals, but the team was not able to convert them into points. After an easy Marathon layup, the Bobcats called a time out with 5:14 to go, down 8-4. Luke Winslow was able to hit two 3 pointers to close the quarter, with the last one giving Lansing their first lead, 12-11.
In the 2nd quarter, Miller-LaBar started the team's scoring with a 3 point shot and Winslow was able to put in a layup off a steal to build the lead to 17-11. Another 3 by Winslow brought a Marathon timeout with 5 minutes to go in the half with Lansing in control, 20-14. The Olympians came out strong, and were able to rattle off 6 points to tie it at 20 with 1:35 on the clock. Another Lansing timeout followed, and the team was able to recover with 5 points of their own to finish the half with a 25-20 lead.
In the 3rd quarter, a Winslow free throw and Griffin Nelson 3 pointer would build that lead to 29-20. However, the lead would not hold, as Marathon would capitalize on some Bobcat turnovers to tie it at 29. The back half of that frame was back-and-forth, but another Winslow 3 with 10 seconds left would put the Bobcats up 42-36. In the beginning of the 4th quarter, we were trading 2's for 3's, and the Olympians would be able to gain a one point lead. This margin would trade hands a couple times, until the Bobcats went up 54-49 with only a minute left. A Marathon 3 pointer with 8.6 seconds left got them within striking distance, but Winslow was able to sink 2 free throws at the end of the game to seal the win, 57-52.
Winslow had a great night, putting in 28 points, with Miller-LaBar netting 12 and Nelson adding 11 points. The Lansing Bobcat JV squad won their game as well, with a score of 46-37.
On Monday night, the Trumansburg Blue Raiders faced the Bobcats in Lansing. The team started slowly, with Langston Hopkins putting in a layup for the first Bobcat points at 4:06 in the first quarter. The other 1st quarter points would come from a Winslow layup, foul, and converted free throw. That frame would end with a Blue Raider lead, 11-5. The 2nd quarter would put Winslow at the line two more times, sinking all 4 shots, to narrow the T'burg lead to 12-9. Nelson would sink a 3 to tie the game at 14 with 2:47 to go in the half, but the Raiders would net the last 6 points to go into the locker room with a 20-14 lead.
In the 3rd quarter, T'burg added 4 more points before Nelson would sink another 3 for the first Bobcat points. The Lansing shooters started hitting, but T'burg would still hold the lead at the end of the quarter, 33-27. Again in the 4th, T'burg would score the first 4 points, leading to a Lansing time out. Lansing would chip away at this lead, but T'burg would stay in front for the most part. Winslow hit a 3 with only 20 seconds left to close to within 1. A costly T'burg inbounds violation would give the Bobcats the ball. Winslow was fouled and went 1-2 from the line to tie it, and on a subsequent possession, was able to hit 2 more free throws to give Lansing their first lead of the game. A Garrett Bell rebound, put-back, foul, and free throw would provide a 51-47 Bobcat advantage as the clock ran out.
Winslow led the charge with 16 points, with Nelson putting in 14, and Bell adding 9.
The JV Bobcats gained a win as well.
The Bobcats are at home against the Eagles from Whitney Point on Friday January 26th.
v14i4