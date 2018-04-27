The preseason was scheduled to be several weeks long – and then was extended due to meet postponements and cancellations when Mother Nature just wasn't ready to welcome spring weather. But with some sunny days and slightly warmer temperatures finally rolling in, the varsity track and field squads now have two dual meets and two invitationals under their belts along with several wins, numerous personal best and state qualifier standards, and a lot of motivation to achieve their season goals.
The Bobcats' first meet of the season was a home meet versus Groton and Moravia. The program honored their twelve senior athletes before events began and then went on to sweep the competition with both the boys and girls teams winning against their opponents:
|Girls Team Scores:
|Lansing 125 Groton 15
Lansing 107 Moravia 33
Moravia 63 Groton 46
|Boys Team Scores:
|Lansing 99 Groton 34
Lansing 118 Moravia 14
Groton 72 Moravia 35
Full results of this dual meet can be found here.
Next up for the Lansing track and field athletes was a Thursday invitational at Marathon. With 10 teams competing at the Marathon Spring Fling, the Lansing girls won the meet title decisively with 156 points (second place Dryden scored 101 points followed by Whitney Point with 61.5 points) and the Lansing boys came in second with 121.33 points to Dryden's 144 points. Junior athlete Catalina Zaloj was recognized by ESPN Ithaca as the Fueling Excellence Athlete of the Week for her performance at this competition, winning the 100H, high jump, and as leadoff for the winning 4x400 team (along with Emmy Jackson, Destiny Little, and Catie Eisenhut). Other event winners for the Bobcats included: Dakota Edwards (100m, long jump), Alex Powers (shot put, discus), Ethan Burt (high jump), Destiny Little (400m hurdles), Catie Eisenhut (3000m), Meghan Matheny (pole vault). Full meet results can be found here.
The next dual meet was postponed – only to be contested in strong winds and steadily dropping temperatures despite what was originally a more promising forecast. With the uniform rule suspended to allow athletes to stay bundled up while competing, the Lansing Ladycats continued their undefeated dual meet streak (now in its third season), winning over both Union Springs and Marathon. Lansing boys were victorious over Marathon but fell to Union Springs whose boys' squad swept their competition.
Most recently, the Lansing teams traveled to Johnson City for the Square Deal Invitational. With the sun (finally!) shining, the Bobcats took on competition from 20 large and small schools. Lansing girls would finish second overall, falling only to neighboring Ithaca (a class A school). Lansing boys were twelfth in the final standings. Notable Lansing performances included those by sophomore Catie Eisenhut who won both the 1500m and 800m runs as well as anchoring the second-place 4x400m relay team. The girls pole vault squad of Meghan Matheny, Miya Kuramoto, and Gwen Gisler continued to sweep their competition, finishing 1-2-3 as they have all season thus far (in various order amongst them). Senior Alex Powers continued his undefeated streak this season in the shot put, finishing at the top of over thirty competitors in the event. Full results are available here.
The teams have a busy week ahead of them with the Waite-Molnar Invitational on Saturday followed by a dual meet on Monday at Whitney Point. They'll host the second annual Bobcat Field Festival on Wednesday at 4pm at Sobus Field and then follow up on Friday as they travel across the lake to Trumansburg for the Legends of the Night Invitational.
v14i16