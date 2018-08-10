The 2018 Class includes Thomas Colt a three sports star in Cross Country, In-Door Track and Baseball. Colt was a member of the 2002 Cross-Country Team that finished 3rd in NYS (all divisions, Class A, B, C and D) Colt was a career .389 hitter on the baseball team. In Indoor Track he was a three event Sectional IV Champion. He was named Section IV’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete in 2003. Colt was named the Senior Class Male Athlete of the Year in 2003. He played collegiate baseball at Oneonta State.
Shawn Costello was a five year letter winner on the golf team. During his 5 year career, he led Lansing to a dual meet record of 53-9 and the final two seasons the team was undefeated. Costello led Lansing to 3 consecutive IAC League titles and 3 consecutive Section IV titles. Costello won the New York State Public High School Championship in 2000. Because of his golf skills, he was invited to compete in several high level international golf tournaments representing the USA. He played in Mexico and Columbia, South America. Costello played collegiately at Western Carolina.
Shane Wolf was a 6 time letter winner at Lansing playing football, basketball and baseball and was a league All-Star in all three sports. In baseball, Wolf finished with an 18-3 pitching record and a .403 career batting average. Wolf attended Ithaca College to play baseball where he was an Empire 8 league All-Star at two positions; pitcher and designated hitter. He was a first team d3baseball.com All American selection. Wolf was drafted by the Houston Astros and played three seasons in professional baseball.
The 2000 Girls Volleyball team finished with a 17-1 regular season dual meet record. The LadyCats went on to win the IAC League Title, Section IV championship and two Regional Championship wins. The LadyCats were the first team in Lansing School history to advance to NY State Championship finals. The Lansing Girls fell to Eden in the NY State Championship finals. The team’s Head Coach was Steve Dunn and he was assisted by Lisa LiVigne.
The 2006 Boys Golf Team went undefeated in dual meets and easily won the IAC Championship and Section IV titles. John Duthie was the top golfer winning two NY State High School Golf Championships, winning in 2005 and 2007. Duthie won All-State honors in 2006 as well as Ed Herzog and Alex Park being named All-State golfers. Head Coach of the golf team was John Kotmel.
The induction ceremony will take place at The LakeWatch Inn on Saturday, November 24.
v14i31