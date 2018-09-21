The Lansing cross-country season kicked off with a bang this week, with good showings by all modified and varsity teams and a big win for the Lady Bobcats.
A week earlier, the Bobcat XCers travelled to Marathon on Tuesday Sept. 11 for a scrimmage meet that also included Moravia, Southern Cayuga, and Whitney Point. The varsity girls' team previewed their strength with an impressive showing at the scrimmage, finishing first with 17 points, thanks to a 1-2-3 finish by Catie Eisenhut, Emmy Jackson, Kinsley Jacobs. The next closest team in the lowest-score-wins competition was Moravia, with 46 points.
On the boys varsity side, Lansing's Jack Thomas placed second and the Lansing boys team finished second as well, just two points behind the winning Southern Cayuga boys team (final score: Southern Cayuga 38, Lansing 40, Moravia 73, Marathon 78). The modified XC teams also participated in the scrimmage, with Lansing registering the only scoring modified teams at the meet (meaning they had five or more runners who qualified and finished the race). This was the first time Lansing has put forth a scoring modified girls XC team in more than a decade.
On Tuesday Sept. 18, Lansing travelled to the Trumansburg golf course for the season opener. Again the varsity Lady Bobcats dominated, with another 1-2-3 finish by the Eisenhut/Jackson/Jacobs triple combo on the 2.9-mile course. Catie Eisenhut's time of 18:77.7 was the best of the day on the girls side, and Lansing won 18-37 against Tburg. In the boys competition, Lansing's Jack Thomas and Ryan Barton finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the race, with Lansing finishing 2nd as a team (final score: Tburg 28, Lansing 42, Marathon 67). Marathon's Lucas Baker won this race with a time of 16:21.7, with Tburg's Aiden Begeal finishing 2nd.
The Lansing modified teams also posted a couple of 2nd place finishes, with the mod boys finishing just one point behind the winning Marathon team (final score: Marathon 36, Lansing 37, Tburg 52). The Lansing mod boys were paced by Seth Riley's time of 9:09.7 on the 1.45-mile course. The Lansing mod girls were led by Vanessa Bell's 5th place finish (final score: Tburg 16, Lansing 41).
Next up the Lansing XC team hits the road again for the Baldwinsville Invitational near Syracuse on Saturday Sept. 22. Next Tuesday Sept. 25 Lansing will host its only home meet of the season—the last XC meet ever at the Lansing Center Trail due to development of that property.
v14i36