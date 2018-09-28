Coaches always preach you gotta have a nose for the ball. You need to anticipate. Mostly it comes instinctively. Lansing middle linebacker Griffen Nelson has turned his defensive prowess into three touchdowns in the first two games. Ins the young seasons second 8-man game against the Newfield Trojans Nelson had interception returns for touchdowns of 22 and 45 yards. A nose for the ball puts you in the right place at the right time.
On a windy Friday evening Lansing had the lead 14-0 after one quarter in their second game of the season. Gabe Santiago and Nelson stopped a Newfield reverse attempt and set the tone early. Other highlights had Quarterback Garrett Bell (2TD , 5 PAT) score on a sneak play five just seconds into the second quarter. Brothers Mason and Tucker Butler provided defensive line pressure that helped keep a Trojan offense that scored 60 points the week prior in check. The 34 point second quarter for the Bobcats saw Luke Winslow return a punt for a TD only to be called back by a penalty.
Running backs Darryl Fleming (2 TD) and Winslow carry much of the offensive rushes. Bobcat Devin Wright (2 TD) was able to tally the final 22 yards of a drive combining three hard runs and pay dirt. After a Bell PAT kick with 5:26 remaining until halftime Lansing had a commanding 42-0 lead. The Newfield passing game was able to shine going into the wind on a drive just before half to cut the lead to 48-8.
Defensive efforts were noted by Jake Brotherton and Quin Coleman of Lansing in the second half. Nelson achieved the final score of the game from the defensive side of the ball again. A Mason Butler partial block stopped a Newfield punt short and Mother Nature's hand of lightning stopped this football game short. After three full quarters of play the referees called the game due to weather and Lansing prevailed 54-8.
Next up is a trip to Unadilla Valley Friday 9/28 at 7pm.
v14i37