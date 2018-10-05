|
A small crowed cheered on the Lansing and Dryden boys JV soccer teams as they met in a non-conference game.
The drizzle made the field quite slippery, and Lansing won 5-1.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Click here to suggest a future Lansing Gallery. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v14i38