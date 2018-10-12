Homecoming was part of a capping of the Lansing HS spirit week that set the stage for a Sobus Field showdown on a clear night. The Oxford Blackhawks brought their 2-1 record to take on the undefeated Bobcats football team. The stands and the hillside path to the concessions were lined with spectators. Lansing youth flag and tackle football players and coaches lined the field for the varsity team entry.
Many in the crowd were curious of the of the game action and flow of this years 8-man team. That only means 8 players at one time on the field instead of the typical eleven. The overall player roster consists of 19 members. True to form of the previous couple of games the Bobcats got out to a quick start. Those at the concessions could have missed the two scores Lansing had in its first three offensive plays. Luke Winslow (10 x 204) accounted for Lansing's first four scores with runs of at least 50 yards on three of them.
Quarterback Garrett Bell posted his most productive passing game of the season going 4x5 for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ben Vincent made a diving catch in the road side endzone for 19-yard score just before halftime. Sophomore tailback Devin Wright continues to gain chunks of yardage when relieving Winslow. Oxford runner Xavier Cruz scampered 80 yards down the visitor sideline for the Blackhawks final score in the second quarter. Oxford moved the ball on early drives in the game but mistakes stymied any additional serious scoring threats.
Defensive coordinator coach John Winslow stated what is standing out to him as the season progresses is "it is good having a core group of experienced and talented seniors, however, it's the underclassmen who continue to get better each week. Gabe Santiago DL/OL; Brad Lehr LB/FB; and Ben Vincent at CB/WR have elevated their game and become major contributors." Head coach Brett Hotchkiss has stated he has been pleased with the younger players making contributions with expanding roles.
Defensive efforts were led by Griffen Nelson with 17 tackles, Lehr (13), Santiago with two TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, Winslow 2 interceptions. Continual pressure from the defensive line in Tucker Butler (2 TFL) and Mason Butler and Thor Wierson. Jake Brotherton has been a force on special teams.
A running fourth quarter clock and no additional scoring by either team made for a Bobcat 56-12 victory. This is a bye week. Friday 10/19 is a highly anticipated home rematch of the first game of the season with a one loss Elmira Notre Dame team.
