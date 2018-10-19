The Lansing Girls Cross-Country team continued to dominate the local XC scene at the Auburn Invitational last Saturday Oct. 13, with junior Catie Eisenhut and sophomore Emmaline Jackson finishing one-two for the Lady Bobcats to lead the team to a first place trophy. The Lansing XC modified boys brought home hardware as well, with a 3rd place trophy, while the Lansing varsity boys and modified girls both put finishers among the top 20 runners in their respective races.
Lansing XC head coach Becca Lovenheim was thrilled with the performance of all her athletes on the muddy 3.2-mile race course at Auburn: "Overall, the whole program saw 10 personal records set on a very wet, slippery course."
Amid a bone-chilling drizzle with temps hovering below 50 degrees, the Lansing XC teams braved the cold and the mud to compete against 15 other schools from throughout central New York at the Auburn Invitational, including teams from the Syracuse area.
Eisenhut dashed to another first place finish in the girls varsity XC race with a time of 20:12.8, followed up by Jackson at second place and junior Teresa Garcia with a top-20 finish (18th place). Seniors Eden Jackson and Allison Keefe finished out the scoring for the Lansing girls, with sophomore Hana Thibault registering a 'push' (finishing high enough to push other teams' scorers into more points for their place finishes). The Lady Bobcats won the low-score-wins event 78 to 84 over very tough Cazenovia and Waterloo teams—which tied at 84 and also each put two finishers in the top 10. The Lansing girls XC team has won every meet they've competed in this year except for one, and this time they did it while missing one of their top scorers, 8th grader Kinsley Jacobs.
Lovenheim credited a complete team effort for eeking out the victory by just six points: "The win reflected the strength of our 4, 5, and 6 runners."
Junior Jack Thomas was the top finisher for the Lansing varsity boys XC team (17th place, 18:37.2), with junior Ryan Barton finishing 28th, sophomore Teddy Brenner in 42nd, freshman Sam Bell in 52nd, and freshman Zachary Hwang in 77th in the field of 107 runners. Freshman Caden Michalec and senior Ben Caveney registered pushes to put the boys team at 9th place just ahead of Watertown. Fairport won the boys team competition.
A Lansing JV boys team also competed, with sophomore Anders Axelson running the race in 23:30.8, followed by freshman Daniel Dedrick, senior Trey Warner, sophomore Dowain Geesey, and freshman Arjun Kodali.
In the modified XC races, the Lansing boys team raced to a 3rd place finish and trophy, led by 8th graders Seth Riley (16th place), Thomas Stallone (18th), Parker Vooris (20th), Thomas Weels (29th), and Jack Negley (30th), and 7th grader Lucius Dann and 8th grader Brandon Brotherton finishing 31st and 32nd, respectively, to register pushes for the team.
"The boys modified saw fantastic team racing," said Lovenheim, noting how the 4-5-6-7 racers on the squad all finished in a group. "They kept their eyes on their teammates and there were only 60 seconds between our 1st and 7th runners."
The Lansing modified girls were led by 7th grader Vanessa Bell who finished 15th in a field of over 100 runners, followed by 7th grader Dominica Reeve (29th), 8th grader Loveta Geesey (31st), and 7th graders Abby Brown and Sophie Scanlon (40th and 59th, respectively).
