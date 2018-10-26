Cold and rainy but Lansing beat Newark Valley in the Section IV semi-finals by a score of 2-0.
End to end action!
Joe Besemer and Kyle Romeo each scored a goal.
The Section IV Varsity Boys Soccer Final game will be held in Oneonta, on Saturday, 10/27 at 1:15pm, against Trumansburg.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Click here to suggest a future Lansing Gallery. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..v14i41