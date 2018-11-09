|"The sun'll come out Tomorrow
So ya gotta hang on 'Til tomorrow Come what may
Tomorrow, tomorrowI love ya tomorrow
You're always A day Away"
Annie Jr.', the story of Little Orphan Annie, her dog Sandy, Daddy Warbucks, and the nefarious Miss Hannigan is still playing at Lansing Middle School, so be sure to see it tonight at 6:30 or tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm -- the last performance is "only a day away!"
