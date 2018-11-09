"The sun'll come out Tomorrow

So ya gotta hang on 'Til tomorrow Come what may

Tomorrow, tomorrowI love ya tomorrow

You're always A day Away"



Annie Jr.', the story of Little Orphan Annie, her dog Sandy, Daddy Warbucks, and the nefarious Miss Hannigan is still playing at Lansing Middle School, so be sure to see it tonight at 6:30 or tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm -- the last performance is "only a day away!"



