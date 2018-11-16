It's not to late to catch a performance of Lansing high School's production of "12 Angry Jurors" at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium tonight and tomorrow at 7:30.



Based on "12 Angry Men", the play follows the struggles of a jury who must determine the defendant's fate in a homicide trial. Innocent or guilty? Did the man murder his father? Can this jury reach a unanimous verdict, even if a 'guilty' verdict requires the death sentence? What will influence each juror's vote? How would you vote?