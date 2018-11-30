Photo by Loveta Geesey

Jenny Arrison and her Teal Pumpkin Pirate Ship;

The Next Jennaration and The Halloween Inspired Nutcracker:

The Maloney Family and The Grateful Dead.

The 2nd Annual Lansing Community Trunk-or-Treat was great fun, and a great example of churches, businesses, and other community organizations uniting in our care for children.To provide a safe trick-or-treat experience, our community came together to create a pedestrian-only path on the town ball fields where trick-or-treaters could walk from one station to another without encountering the danger of traffic.Each station was a parked vehicle, decorated for the occasion. Several of the trunks won prizes for their decor:About 400 people walked through the entrance gate in the first 40 minutes, and 596 people were counted during the hour (some ghosts and goblins may have slipped by uncounted.) 91 volunteers were physically present at Trunk-or-Treat creating the event, from trunks to greeting to refreshments. This doesn't even count the vast number of people that were working before the event. That is 687 PEOPLE (minimum) that were a part of Lansing Community Trunk or Treat 2018!Organizations involved in hosting this community event included: Asbury Assembly of God Church, East Shore Christian Fellowship, Crossroads Restaurant, the Sub Shop, The Rink, The Lansing Market, Moore's Tree Farm, Baker's Acres, Lansing Parks & Rec Department, Lansing Public Library, Lansing Volunteer Fire Department, Lansing Schools, Lansing PTSO, and many more.