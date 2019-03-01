v15i8

The Fine Arts Booster Group (FABG), an affiliate of IPEI, has awarded $4,210 in seven grants to Ithaca City School District (ICSD) programs that will reach over 1,000 students (see below for list). Grant funds are made possible through Fine Arts Booster Group performance booklet ad sales and individual donations. The boosters produce performance booklet programs for middle and high school concerts and plays, totaling over thirty events each year.The Josh Endo Memorial Award for the Continuing Support of Music Education (JEMM) Fund grant was awarded to support elementary school students' instrument rentals and secondary school instrumental music trips.FABG Mini-grants were awarded for diverse projects including music, dance, and visual arts for students at all grade levels. Mini-Grant Chairperson Susan Zehnder noted, "The Grants Committee was able to fully fund applications this spring due to the quality of the applications and the health of the fund. Supporting arts experiences for students is what FABG values."An affiliate of the Ithaca Public Education Initiative (IPEI), the FABG works in partnership with the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) to advocate, support and celebrate all the arts for all the kids. The Fine Arts Boosters strive for increased student access and participation. The boosters believe the arts – music, dance and visual, literary and theater arts – are a central part of every child's public school education.IPEI is a not-for-profit organization that believes the education of every ICSD student is enhanced through community connections and support facilitated by IPEI for students and teachers through engagement, collaboration, gifts, and grants.Spring 2019 Grant Awards:Josh Endo Memorial Award for Continuing Support of Music Education (JEMM), Ithaca City School district elementary and secondary school students This IPEI Endowed Fund award supported elementary school students’ instrument rentals and secondary school instrumental trip scholarships. Award: $1,000FABG Spring Mini-GrantsBoynton Orchestra Spring Concert CommissionThe Boynton Orchestra, under the leadership of teacher and conductor Mark Lewis will be commissioning Travis Carpenter to arrange two pieces of music the students will be performing in the spring. Students served: 72FABG grant $700Ithaca High School New Media Art GalleryCreate public gallery space for Ithaca High School students in new media Visual Arts classes to display their work. Coordinated by teachers Jonathan Shyne and Ursula Hilsdorf.Students served: 50FABG grant $390Let's Get Back to the Museum!, Ithaca City School District Pre-KindergartensFunds towards a Field trip experience for all district pre-K students to return to the Johnson Art Museum and share a theatrical performance based on a book about a child's museum visit. Coordinated by KDT! Teacher Liaison Randi Beckmann.Students served: 125FABG grant $600Leaping. Laughing. Learning, Beverly J. Martin Elementary SchoolFunds towards the spring portion of a multi-arts initiative connecting literacy skills to dance, story and music. This project is designed for Beverly J.Martin kindergarten and pre-K students, and follows groundwork that movement artist Lisa Tsetse began Fall of 2018 with teachers Andrea Sands and Arne van Leuken. Students served: 125FABG grant $500Animals and their Habitats: Animal Sculptures, Caroline Elementary SchoolFunds will go towards a project led by local artist Ann Reichlin who will lead Caroline Elementary kindergarteners in sculpting animals. This project will connect their current wilderness animal research to storytelling, writing and imaginative play. Coordinated by teacher Peggy Weber, this project will take place throughout the spring semester. Students served: 54FABG grant $320Visit from Dallas Brass, Ithaca City School DistrictFunds will go towards a visit by guest musicians, the Dallas Brass, who will perform for district students and later join the Ithaca Concert Band in a public concert at Ford Hall, Ithaca College. This project is coordinated by teacher and conductor Michael Allen. Students served: 500 FABG grant $700