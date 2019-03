v15i9

By Adam KramarsyckHi, I'm Athena! I'm black and white and cute all over. I'm only a year and a half old. I love to get attention from humans, especially when it's MY decision,-- typical cat!. I have lived with another cat before and did well, so I might do just fine with a feline friend, given a slow introduction. I'm on a special diet to keep my bladder healthy, but I have no other ongoing health concerns. Are you the special person I've been waiting for?Visit the SPCA Web Page