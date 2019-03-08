















































































































































































v15i9

Sophie Sheridan is planning to get married, but she wants her father to walk her down the aisle. The problem is she doesn't know which of three men, if any, is her father. Based on the songs of ABBA, Mama Mia is performed by Lansing High School actors, singers, and dancers. You can still see it tonight and tomorrow at 7pm at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium.