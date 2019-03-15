v15i10

School Business Administrator Kate Heath told the Lansing Board of Education Monday that district employees will be participating in a wellness challenge . Heath said she touched base with Lansing's wellness coordinator Melissa Pope to make sure Lansing will be participating."Dryden has thrown down the gauntlet for a walking challenge," Heath said. "They have challenged Lansing and Trumansburg in a BOCES-wide district wellness initiative that starts in April and goes into May. We will compete district to district."Heath said the Lansing district has already been encouraging wellness for school employees. She said that Pope has also been working on yoga and Zumba classes. Funding for these programs comes through the Tioga - Seneca - Tompkins Health Insurance Cooperative."We'll be getting the information out at the end of this month," she said. "We're encouraging all our employees to participate so we can beat Dryden."