Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison, Attorney Mariette Geldenhuys, Tompkins County Clerk Maureen Reynolds

New York State Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride

The Oath of Allegiance that made 30 petitioners American Citizens in Ithaca Wednesday was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance

The main courtroom in the Tompkins County Court House was filled with friends and family Wednesday, who came to see 30 people from 19 countries became United States Citizens. Tompkins County Clerk Maureen Reynolds says that there are usually three such ceremonies in Ithaca each year, but a fourth was added this year. The new American citizens hailed from 19 countries, including Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, South Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, the Philippines, India, Nepal, Spain, Romania, United Kingdom, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Peru, Columbia, and Canada.Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison (District 3) welcomed the petitioners, likening the special term of court to a graduation ceremony, noting that the naturalization ceremony was taking place on May Day, a traditionally celebratory day."It recognizes all the hard work you've put in to reach this point," he said. "Now we also graduate from all the work that you have done and contributed. The second reason is that it's like graduation is the pomp and circumstance. You are not wearing caps and gowns, but how many times have you been called up one by one, called by your full name and had people clap for you? And finally, this ceremony is like graduation because both of these events share the sheer joy of accomplishing something very impressive with your friends and family watching."Judge Joseph McBride accepted the motion for naturalization put forward by a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer, and administered the Oath of allegiance. He congratulated the petitioners, saying that they could look forward to a bright future as Americans."Approximately 85 years ago my mom was born in Ireland, and all four of my grandparents were born in Ireland and my dad spent some of his youth in Ireland. They all became American Citizens just as you are doing here today," McBride said. "I will tell you that you and your future today in choosing commencement in our country, graduation is the beginning of your time as American citizens. That future is bright. As you can see I am sitting here today as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York. You and your families have no limits to your future."The final speaker was attorney Mariette Geldenhuys, who became an American citizen 26 years ago. She spoke of the growing importance for Americans to become multilingual. She noted that most Americans can trace their roots back to someone in their family who immigrated here. She acknowledged the individual stories that led to each person becoming a citizen here."Today this country is receiving a precious gift from each and every one of you," she said. "Each of you brings your own language, your culture, your traditions, your talents, and a world view of the world."The event was followed by refreshments, with tables set up to register to vote and apply for US passports.