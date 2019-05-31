v15i20

On May 25, more than 70 dermatology team members, skin cancer survivors and their families and friends, and community members hiked to Salt Point to tell "Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!™" Afterwards, they celebrated the dedication and ribbon cutting of a sun shade donated by Dermatology Associates of Ithaca to Myers Playground. Dermatologist Dr. Josephine McAllister was presented with a plaque from American Academy of Dermatology President Dr. George Hruza honoring her donation and Lansing Parks and Recreation Director Pat Tyrell was honored with a "Super Hero" medal for his outstanding contributions to the community including his key role in installing and maintaining the sun shade. Together, the participants raised over $4000 for SPOT Skin Cancer™, a campaign of the American Academy of Dermatology."One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, making it the most common cancer in our country," says McAllister, chair for "Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!™ Lansing NY. "We appreciate the support of our community in raising these valuable funds that will benefit skin cancer prevention and detection programs, such as free SPOTme® skin cancer screenings and grants to provide shade structures where children learn and play."It is estimated that more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. While skin cancer is highly treatable when diagnosed early and treated properly, it can be deadly. On average, one American dies from melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – every hour."The best way to beat skin cancer is to prevent it," said McAllister. "If you are going to be outside, sun protection should be top of mind. Simple measures like seeking shade, covering up and wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher can reduce your risk of developing skin cancer."