Photo by Danielle Gerritsen. [url2=gerritsenphotography.shootproof.com/gallery/graduation2019]Click here for more graduation pictures[/url2] from Danielle

Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey







Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Danielle Gerritsen. [url2=gerritsenphotography.shootproof.com/gallery/graduation2019]Click here for more graduation pictures[/url2] from Danielle



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey



Photo by Charlie Wildey







v15i25

The weather was quite warm, but family and friends of Lansing seniors filled the bleachers to watch the Class of 2019 graduate from Lansing High School last Friday (June 28th). As she has each year Lansing High School Principal Colleen Ledley listed the classes collective accomplishments before the degrees were awarded."This year we honor 75 graduates," Ledley said. "I am proud to say that over 58% of the class of 2019 will be receiving a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation. Out of 75 of our students 9 have earned a Technical Endorsement through their work at TST BOCES in addition to their diploma. 23 of our seniors have been recognized as scholar athletes. 11 of our seniors will be joining the workforce, an internship or the military. 13 students will be attending a 2 year college and 51 will be attending a 4 year college.""In their last 2 years at Lansing High School, 31 of our seniors took a total of 87 advanced placement exams," Ledley said. "72 seniors earned a total of 1,082 College Now Dual Credits which they can take take with them to college. Their accomplishments have earned this year’s seniors over $34,000 in scholarships."