

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America's third largest state fair. The 375-acre New York State Fairgrounds exhibit and entertainment complex operates year 'round. It was revitalized beginning in 2015 with the beginning of $120 million in infrastructure investments, the first such infusion of capital spending in about 80 years. The list of major improvements includes the new Exposition Center, the largest clear-span building north of New York City between Boston and Cleveland, a new Main Gate, a full-service RV park, renovations to major exhibits for the State Police and Indian Village and paving of the Fair's largest parking lot to increase its capacity.



The Governor's office says the end result is a fairgrounds that fairgoers say in annual surveys feels less crowded, leading to longer stays, more spending and greater enjoyment. The changes have also helped boost the year-round facilities rental business of the fairgrounds, with attendance at privately-run non-fair events expected to soar above 1 million this year.













































































































































v15i34

The Great New York State Fair broke its total attendance record for the fourth year in a row while setting several single-day attendance records during its 13-day run. Last year's record-breaking attendance of 1,279,010 was broken Monday at 11:30 am. Governor Cuomo presented Williams Family of Lakeland, NY with Lifetime Fair Passes and other gifts for being the record-breaking attendees. 147,749 fairgoers came to take advantage of $1 admission day Saturday (when these pictures were taken), breaking the previous all-time highest single-day attendance record of 134,115, that was set last year.State Fair Director Troy Waffner said, "Record-breaking attendance shows that the hard work that we have put into making the State Fair better each year is paying off for New York State residents and visitors alike, who are enjoying the countless educational and entertainment opportunities it provides."