"Probably the most fun you will ever have in a hair net!"It was true! If you passed St Catherine of Siena in Ithaca last week you will see many people wearing hair nets. They were there to help at the Ithaca MobilePack under the expert guidance of staff from the not-for-profit Feed My Starving Children. It is a Christian charity that uses donations to buy ingredients (rice, soy, veggies and vitamins), volunteers to pack food and partners throughout the world to make sure the food arrives in places where children are in need of regular nutritious meals. Over 100 members of the local Scouting community joined together on the evening of September 26th and followed the advice of the Scout Slogan, to "Do a Good Turn Daily".In the two-hour packing session, the Scouts packed 115 boxes of food, enough to feed 68 children for a whole year. Those Scouts and families came from Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troops and the Sea Scout ship within Taughannock District of the BSA, as well as their families and adult leaders. They worked together in 3 production units, measuring the ingredients into the 'Mannapack' food bags, weighing the bags, sealing them and then loading into the boxes. A cheer would sound to alert a member the 'warehouse' team who replenished ingredients, as well as removing the full boxes and loading them onto skids. Another team kept up the supply of stickered bags ready for packing.The packing event continued through Sunday with a goal of packing 349,920 meals at a cost of $83,980.80 and many groups, from schools, to Churches, to student groups and friend groups as well as individuals will band together for the benefit of starving children throughout the world.