v15i41

Cargill's Cayuga Salt mine in Lansing was recently honored with the 2018 Sentinels of Safety Award in the Large Group category for Large Underground Nonmetal mines. The honor, awarded by the National Mining Association, is widely considered the nation’s most prestigious mining safety honor. The annual awards recognize coal and mineral mining operations that have the highest number of operating hours with zero lost-time injuries.“At Cargill, safety is embedded in everything we do,” Cayuga Mine Manager Shawn Wilczynski said. “This important award honors our commitment to operate safely for our employees, customers and communities. We are thrilled to receive the Sentinels of Safety Award for a third time.”The Sentinels of Safety Award was initiated in 1925 by Herbert Hoover, who was the Secretary of Commerce at the time, four years before being elected President. Hoover was a former mining engineer.Cargill was one of 20 mining operations that were honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC on October 21. To qualify for consideration a mine must have at least 4,000 hours with no lost-time injuries. Six coal mines and 14 mineral or metal mines were recognized for their safety performance in 2018.“Safety is not just a top priority – it is the foundation that supports everything else in our industry,” said Rich Nolan, NMA president and CEO. “The Sentinels of Safety Award acknowledges outstanding achievements in safety and serves as a reminder that even the best safety programs require constant attention and awareness.”The Lansing mine also won the award in 2011 and 2013, and Cargill's Cleveland mine won in 2016. With over 200 employees, the Lansing mine produces about two million tons of road salt each year that is shipped to more than 1,500 locations in New York State and the northeastern United States.