From left: Chief Scott Purcell, Assistant Chief Tod Mix, Deputy Chief Brad George

Lee Shurtleff swore in the 2020 Lansing Fire Department officers. Left to right: Chief Scott Purcell, Deputy Chief Brad George, Assistant Chief Todd Mix, Assistant Chief Joe Lisi, Captain Josh Nalley, Lieutenant Nelson Golden, Lieutenant Scott Walters. Not pictured: Lieutenants Michael Robinson and Tom Sill and Asstistant Chief Dennis Griffin

Top Responders

Chiefs' Award recipients

Rookie of the Year Tyler Mix

Frank Towner (right) received the Joe 'Ditty' Joseph Award from Assistant Chiefs Dennis Griffin (left) and Todd Mix

Elizabeth Freitag and Anthony Gariolo were the top EMS responders for 2019

Dedication and Service award recipient Scott Walters (right)

Todd Mix (center) received the EMS Dedication and Service Award from EMS Administrator Traci Lisi. Chief Scott Purcell is at right.

v16i5

Last year the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department responded to 930 emergencies, 398 of therm fire calls, and 532 medical emergencies. Department members gathered at the Lakewatch Inn Saturday to celebrate the individuals who responded to those calls, including 15 men and women who responded to more than 70 calls in 2019. Each year the Department hosts the banquet to honor volunteers for their service to the Lansing community.Chief Scott Purcell thanked department members and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep Lansing safe. Then Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response former Director and current Fire Coordinator Lee Shurtleff swore in the 2020 officers. Shurtleff noted that Chief Scott Purcell was being installed as an officer for the 20th time."It speaks to the dedication not only of Scott, but of all the officers who do a little extra and step forward to lead the Department," Shurtleff said. "It's my honor and privilege to be able to install all those leaders for the year ahead."Deputy Chief Brad George recognized the top responders. Gary Bartholomew, Mike Day, Dan Ferguson, Elizabeth Freitag, Anthony Gariolo, Tyler Mix, Josh Nalley, Mike Robinson, Nate Sill, Tom Sill, Kyle Steiner, and Scott Walters all responded to more than 70 alarms in 2019. Brandon Drake responded to 191 calls, and Zach Steiner to 241. The top responder for 2019 was Marcus Bailey, who responded to 269 alarms last year.Training Officer and Assistant Chief Joe Lisi presented the training awards for 2019. The award for the most in-house training went to Zach Steiner, with 54 hours of in-house training. The award for overall training hours went to Tyler Mix, who attended 187 outside training and 16 in-house hours for a total of 203 training hours.Chief Purcell presented the Chief's Award, explaining that the names of the recipients are displayed on a plaque outside of the Chief's office at Central Station. Marcus bailey, Gary Brooker, Brandon Drake, Elizabeth Freitag, Anthony Gariolo, Nelson Golden, Traci Lisi, Tyler Mix, Josh Nalley, Mike Robinson, Nate Sill, Tom Sill, Zach Steiner, and Scott Walters were recognized."In recognition of outstanding service for going beyond the call of duty, for being there when its not convenient, for going the distance and then a little further we recognize these members," Purcell said. "These are the people who go on the calls, have way more training than the minimum, and do most of the truck checks."Purcell also recognized Brandon Drake and Kirklyn Golden for one year of service; Deb Bell, Fran Bell, and Jennifer Carlton for 15 years; Dan Ferguson and Darrell Rhoads for 20 years; Larry Creighton for 25 years; and Todd Mix for 35 years of service to the department.Tyler Mix was named the 2019 Rookie of the Year.Frank Towner was presented the prestigious Joe 'Ditty' Joseph award for outstanding service and commitment to the department. Towner joined the Lansing Fire Department in 1996. Towner is a leader in making sure the annual golf tournament fundraiser takes place, getting the annual banquet set up, and starts the annual Easter egg hunt. He has been the Fire Department's Vice President for the past decade. He also participates in department public outreach events as Crossroad the Clown."Sometimes in the department somebody says 'we've got a clown'," observed Assistant Chief Dennis Griffin. "The Lansing Fire Departmenta clown!""This year we had two EMTs with a large amount of experience," EMS Administrator Traci Lisi said. "These two have truly assisted Lansing in a major way. Both have been with us for a short time. They have responded to 130 calls each. Both of these EMTs take exceptional care of their patients, follow their protocols, and simply try to do the right thing."Lisi presented the awards for top EMS Responders to Elizabeth Freitag and Anthony Gariolo.Scott Walters received the Dedication and Service award. He attended 41 hours of DPT training, 119 hours of outside training, and responded to 154 alarms, as well as helping with truck checks and a myriad of other projects.The EMS Dedication and Service Award went to Todd Mix. Lisi said that Mix participated on some of the most difficult EMS calls, including those for cardiac arrest, as well as preparing equipment for calls.