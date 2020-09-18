Steve Farkas served on the Lansing Town Board for nine and a half years, eight of them as Lansing Town Supervisor until he was narrowly defeated by Scott Pinney in the 2007 election. He passed away last August. On Wednesday Councilwoman Andra Benson asked how the Town Board could honor Farkas. They decided the Town would send a letter to the Farkas family, but also to establish a place of honor for all Lansing supervisors in the Lansing Town Hall.
"I was thinking that we could start an honor wall of the different Supervisors that have served us in the past," Benson said. "I think if we could put a little bit of history into our building... people come and see this, whether they are relatives, friends, or school children. I think it's interesting to see who served as Supervisor.
Supervisor Ed LaVigne recused himself from the conversation. Councilman Joseph Wetmore said he likes the idea.
"I would support doing some kind of wall. I know the City (of Ithaca) has portraits of all the mayors. I think that's a great idea."
Councilwoman Bronwyn Losey supported sending a letter to the Farkas family, and it was decided that LaVigne would draft one for the Board to review.
"Personally I think he was a very good supervisor," Benson said. "He contributed a lot to our town.
"He was just a good person," LaVigne added.
