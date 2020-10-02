v16i39

There is such a thing as a free lunch, at least while the COVID-19 crisis is significantly impacting how and where students learn. School lunch is free for all students, at least for now. Two weeks ago Lansing Central School District Business Administrator Kate Heath reported that the program providing lunch at no charge for all students has been extended through December 31st. As of that report, Heath said 330 students had signed up to have meals delivered weekly to their homes."For every meal that we give out, we get federal reimbursement for that, whether they qualify for free or reduced meals or not," Heath said. "We are still encouraging families to sign up for free and reduced who are eligible so when that deadline passes in December, they'll still be able to continue to receive their free and reduced lunch through the normal program."Superintendent Chris Pettograsso said the program could extend past December 31 if there are still funding sources. She also explained that signing up is only required for students who want meals delivered. Students who attend school in person are simply given their meals for free when they go to lunch."There are still daily changes that we' through, especially around health and wellness, but as far as the food service, you only have to sign up, and this is a bit of a change from when we initially sent something out," Pettograsso said. "You only have to sign up. If you're looking for the virtual classes, the meals to be provided on your virtual days, everybody will be offered lunch as they go around to classrooms and they're asking everybody will be offered. So if a student wants lunch, they'll be offered that it will not matter if you're signed up or not."Heath said that federal and state reimbursements do not cover 100% of the cost of meals. Those losses are expected to be recovered by the sale of a-la-cart items such as ice cream and cookies. She said that does impact food service income.Pettograsso said the District is continuing to make the meals available, and Heath said more families are being encouraged to sign up for meal deliveries."Every Friday those meals are going out, we are asking families to sign up. So we know who wants those deliveries. So we can have a running record of that," she said.