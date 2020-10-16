With restrictions due to COVID-19 limiting what organizations can do, TC3 was not able to host a mobile food pantry event for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (FBST) this month. FBST reached out and the Lansing Food Pantry stepped up to make the event happen.
"We are very lucky we have the parking lot to make this a success," says Lansing Food Pantry Director Toni Adams. "We have 18 volunteers as well the FBST people. We’re all little nervous about hosting this, however, everyone feels excited and very confident we can make this work."
The Mobile Food Pantry will be set up outside the Lansing Food Pantry location at the RINK for an hour and a half starting at 10am next Thursday (October 22). Adams says the Lansing Highway Department is setting up the parking lot to make a smooth drive-through operation work.
Again, because of coronavirus restrictions, the event is limited to 150 participants, who must register by phone or online the previous day (October 21st). The drive-through is only available to Tompkins County residents.
