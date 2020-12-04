Two retiring Lansing community leaders were among 17 honored November 21. Tompkins County Department of Health Director of Community Health Karen Bishop and retired Village of Lansing Trustee John O'Neill were recognized at a virtual presentation of the Cornell Town-Gown Awards (TOGOs).
"We are celebrating Karen Bishop, who served 40 years at the Tompkins County Health Department," Deputy Director of Community Relations Susan Riley said. "She started her career as a community health nurse, providing home care to elderly patients. She was supervising she was supervising community health nurse for the next 30 years and retired as the Director of Community Health. Recently, she provided direct management the Communicable Disease Program, responsible for covert 19 case investigations and contact tracing. As part of her church, Karen has knitted and crochet countless shawls for those facing illness or loss. Karen is looking forward to time on the lake, home projects and for future travel."
"John O'Neill, served as a village trustee for the village of Lansing for 16 years. During his tenure, John took a special interest in municipal services, serving as the Village liaison to the town of Lansing and working closely with the Lansing Fire Department," said Campus Community Liaison for Cornell Community Relations Kate Supron. "John also represented the village with the Ithaca Youth Bureau and was an advocate for the recently completed park on Northwood road. In his own words, John worked for the whole village. No politics, just solutions for the problems for the, for the residents. The rights of all parties where we are respected and consistent with the laws of New York State and the zoning regulations of the Village of Lansing."
TOGO partnership awards were presented to the Child Development Council, Cayuga Health System and the Tompkins County government. Environmentalist Richard Booth, professor of city and regional planning in the College of Architecture, Art and Planning, was the recipient of this year’s Town-Gown Achievement Award.
The full list of retiring community leaders that were honored is:
- Karen Bishop, Director, Community Health, Tompkins County Department of Health;
- Bev Chin, director, Health Planning Council, Human Services Commission;
- Melissa Gatch, supervising community health nurse, Tompkins County Health Department;
- Joanie Groome, coordinator, recreation programs for individuals with disabilities, Ithaca Youth Bureau;
- Janice Johnson, Tompkins County Coordinator for Community Youth;
- Mark Macera, executive director, Longview;
- Dan McClure, project manager, Cornell Facilities and Campus Services;
- Sarah Myers, information management specialist, City of Ithaca Clerk’s Office;
- John O’Neill, trustee, Village of Lansing;
- John Spence, executive director, Community Arts Partnership;
- Paul Streeter, vice president for budget and planning, Cornell;
- Liz Thomas, supervisor, Town of Ulysses;
- Daniel Tier, assistant fire chief, Ithaca Fire Department;
- Rich Tracy, assistant fire chief, Ithaca Fire Department;
- Jim Weber, director of public works, Town of Ithaca;
- Deborah Whitney, chamberlain’s office, City of Ithaca; and
- Erik Whitney, assistant superintendent of public works, City of Ithaca Water and Sewer Division.
v16i46