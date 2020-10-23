Allegany

Broome

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Chemung

Cortland

Greene

Orange

Rockland

Schuyler

Steuben

Tioga

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic and seating to ensure compliance.

Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards must be met by theaters.

v16i42

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting October 23. No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.However Cinemaworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, said its theaters, including the 14 screens at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, will remain closed indefinitely. After Cuomo's announcement, the company announced it will be opening Regal Cinemas today in Albany, Buffalo, Orchard Park, Deer Park, Lynbrook, New Rochelle, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Victor, and Westbury, but for now the Ithaca location remains closed.The governor also announced that 159,972 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high."We hit 160,000 tests in one day, which is a record number and the highest we've ever done. When you're doing that level of tests you get down to the block level. And then, when you start to see a cluster, you oversample in that cluster, so you get even more data," Cuomo said. "Beginning October 23, movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 50 people maximum per screen. This is outside of New York City in areas that have infection rates below 2 percent on a 14-day average and have no cluster zones."Theaters cannot reopen in the following counties:State guidance on the reopening of theaters includes the following conditions: