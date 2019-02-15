v15i6

The Village of Lansing planning Board continued a public hearing Monday to consider a proposed Nissan Dealership on uptown Road in the Village of Lansing. The Nissan Dealership will be next to the existing Chevrolet dealership that is just east of the Triphammer Marketplace. Maguire representatives and Planning Board members alike said that they want the project to be sensitive to residents of neighboring apartment complexes, especially from new lighting at the dealership, including the headlights on cars."It's all about Gaslight Village being protected," said Planning Board Chair Lisa Schleelein.Maguire representatives agreed, saying they are reaching out to neighboring apartment dwellers with a public information meeting about the impacts of the proposed project and steps they are taking to reduce the impacts.Company representatives said most car sales are in the evening, and said a tall fence to shield apartments from headlights is part of their plan for keeping light from shining into apartment windows. Saratoga Associates' George Turner said that 'dark sky lighting' will be keep light focused within the boundaries of the dealership.The dealership will be a 25,235 square foot two story sales and service building with 156 parking spaces, 127 of which will be used to display vehicles, with 10 for customer parking, and 19 in the service area. A large glass facade will face Route 13, while an enclosed repair shop at the back of the building will have natural light provided by skylights. Representatives for the project say they are exploring solar power and green heating solutions for the new building.The Planning Board intends to vote on an environmental review at its next meeting, and will vote on issuing a special permit after the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) votes on whether or not to grant a variance. A Maguire official says he anticipates building in the current building season, and opening the facility before the end of this year.