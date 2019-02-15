v15i6

School Business Administrator Kate Heath told the Lansing Board of Education Monday that she is considering implementing a GPS tracking system on school buses that would allow parents to track their children as they are transported to and from school."It would go on all our buses, and it would be a parent tool to see where their kids are on the bus," Heath said. "They could see where their bus is, where they got off, where they got on. It tracks erratic driving so they can focus on what areas need training. So we're going to be looking at what the software would cost, and what the implementation of that might be."Heath said that the system is expected to reduce phone calls, especially on snowy days when parents often call to see where the buses are. She added it would help focus training on issues drivers face to help prevent accidents, and said that the system is "very user friendly."GPS tracking systems are used,not only for parents, but for school districts that want to know where their students are, and that they are safe. They also help identify problem areas, and provide better bus service. Some such services offer phone apps for parents.School Board member Aziza Benson expressed concern that children's security might be compromised if the location of their children were made known to the public. But Heath said it wouldn't be open to the public."It would be attached to a student ID," she said. "They would have to plug in when they got on and plug in when they got off. Each parent would register their kid using the student ID, similar to the food service program that parents can get on to see what their kids are eating. So it's not just for anyone to get on."Heath said she will continue to report to the Board as she gathers pricing information and more data on systems available.