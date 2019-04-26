The new commercial building will be south of the existing one, behind the blue truck

Example of a rental home. Garages are not planned, but the two-bedroom homes will be for rent in a ten house community.





The Lansing Town Planning Board considered two projects Monday that will fill out development on the east side of North Triphammer Road. North of Asbury Road a ten home rental development is planned. And to the north of Franklyn Drive a single story 1,200 square foot professional building has been proposed. Developer Andrew Sciarabba, representing S.E.E. Associates, said his partnership's aim is to attract professional services such as medical or dental practices that the community currently doesn't have."It will be a one story building with 48 parking spaces," Sciarabba said. "The objective is to try to attract services we don't already have in the community. Our intent is to build a shell of a building and a parking lot. Once the tenant comes in we'll build interiors to tenant needs."Last year S.E.E. Associates requested and was granted a zoning change to make the property, which had been zoned R1 (Low Density Residential), part of the B2 (Commercial) zone. That cleared the way for this new project.The new building would be a compliment to an existing building on the corner of North Triphammer and Peruville Roads that originally housed a hardware store, but now is home to multiple businesses including The Next Jennaration Dance Studio and a Tompkins Trust Company drive through ATM.South of Franklyn Drive, and north of Asbury Road a ten home rental project has been proposed by developers Scotty and Wayne Britton. The developers propose to build ten stand-alone 1,140 square foot two bedroom rental single family houses on a 9.7 acre parcel. Although an illustration showed a built-in garage, Project Engineer Timothy Buhl said each home will have two parking spaces, but no garages are planned at this time. Each house would have its own septic system."We're talking about doing ten buildings with a circle around the end, and one maintenance building that will be for lawnmowers, snow plowing equipment, and that kind of thing," Buhl said. "The land is mostly wooded. The intent is to rent these, like an apartment complex, but at some point in the future the owners may want to subdivide it, so we laid this out to meet the requirements of lot sizes."Buhl said the developer will maintain the road, driveways, lawns, and buildings.